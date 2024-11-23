Left Menu

UP Assembly Bypolls: BJP Leads in Four Seats Amid Fierce Competition

The BJP is leading in four out of nine seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) is ahead in two. The 2022 results showed BJP dominance in multiple seats, with political alliances shifting. The Congress supported the SP, while the BSP and AIMIM fielded candidates independently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:55 IST
  • India

In the latest Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls, the BJP has taken the lead in four out of nine contested seats, according to Election Commission reports on Saturday.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) shows strength in two seats, complicating the usual two-party narrative. Trends in the remaining three seats remain unreported.

Adding intrigue to the mix, the Congress supported the SP in this round, despite not contesting. Meanwhile, the BSP, AIMIM, and other parties have presented their candidates, each aiming to disrupt the BJP's stronghold established in the 2022 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

