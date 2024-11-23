UP Assembly Bypolls: BJP Leads in Four Seats Amid Fierce Competition

In the latest Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls, the BJP has taken the lead in four out of nine contested seats, according to Election Commission reports on Saturday.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) shows strength in two seats, complicating the usual two-party narrative. Trends in the remaining three seats remain unreported.

Adding intrigue to the mix, the Congress supported the SP in this round, despite not contesting. Meanwhile, the BSP, AIMIM, and other parties have presented their candidates, each aiming to disrupt the BJP's stronghold established in the 2022 polls.

