SKM Candidates Secure Victory Unopposed in Sikkim Bypolls

In a notable political development, SKM candidates Aditya Golay and Satish Chandra Rai have been elected unopposed in the bypolls for Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituencies in Sikkim. This came after their opponents from the SDF withdrew, leaving them as the sole contenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 23-11-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:56 IST
In an unprecedented move, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidates have won significant victories in the assembly bypolls, as reported by election officials.

Aditya Golay emerged as the uncontested victor for the Soreng-Chakung seat after his sole opponent from the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), Probin Hang Subba, decided to withdraw his nomination.

Similarly, in the Namchi-Singhithang constituency, Satish Chandra Rai was elected unopposed when Daniel Rai, also from the SDF, retracted his candidature.

