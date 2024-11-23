SKM Candidates Secure Victory Unopposed in Sikkim Bypolls

In an unprecedented move, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidates have won significant victories in the assembly bypolls, as reported by election officials.

Aditya Golay emerged as the uncontested victor for the Soreng-Chakung seat after his sole opponent from the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), Probin Hang Subba, decided to withdraw his nomination.

Similarly, in the Namchi-Singhithang constituency, Satish Chandra Rai was elected unopposed when Daniel Rai, also from the SDF, retracted his candidature.

(With inputs from agencies.)