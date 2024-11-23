Left Menu

Mahayuti Alliance Steers Towards Victory in Maharashtra

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is on track to maintain power in Maharashtra, leading in 145 out of 288 seats as per the Election Commission. The opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, trails significantly, leading in only 45 seats. Final vote counting began with a keen eye on poll results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:03 IST
Mahayuti Alliance Steers Towards Victory in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is bracing to retain its hold on Maharashtra, taking the lead in 145 of the 288 assembly constituencies, as per data from the Election Commission.

The opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, lags behind with its candidates ahead in merely 45 constituencies according to early indicators. However, television networks suggest the Mahayuti is leading in 193 seats while the MVA has an edge in 89 seats, as vote counting kicked off on Saturday morning.

The final voter turnout recorded was 66.05 percent, a rise from 61.1 percent in 2019. The BJP contested in 149 seats within the ruling coalition, while opposition parties fielded numerous candidates across various constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024