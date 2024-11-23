Mahayuti Alliance Steers Towards Victory in Maharashtra

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is bracing to retain its hold on Maharashtra, taking the lead in 145 of the 288 assembly constituencies, as per data from the Election Commission.

The opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, lags behind with its candidates ahead in merely 45 constituencies according to early indicators. However, television networks suggest the Mahayuti is leading in 193 seats while the MVA has an edge in 89 seats, as vote counting kicked off on Saturday morning.

The final voter turnout recorded was 66.05 percent, a rise from 61.1 percent in 2019. The BJP contested in 149 seats within the ruling coalition, while opposition parties fielded numerous candidates across various constituencies.

