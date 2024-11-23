Left Menu

Punjab Bypolls Update: AAP and Congress Clash in Assembly Segments

Initial trends in Punjab bypolls showed the Aam Aadmi Party leading in Chabbewal and Gidderbaha, while Congress was ahead in Dera Baba Nanak and Barnala. The bypolls for four assembly segments, necessitated by elected legislators moving to Lok Sabha, witnessed neck-and-neck contests in some areas.

The initial trends from the Punjab bypolls indicate a close competition between the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress across four assembly segments. AAP candidates led in Chabbewal and Gidderbaha, while Congress maintained an edge in Dera Baba Nanak and Barnala.

Specifically, Ishank Kumar Chabbewal of the Aam Aadmi Party had a commanding lead in Chabbewal, leaving Congress's Ranjit Kumar trailing. Meanwhile, in Gidderbaha, AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon was ahead of Congress nominee Amrita Warring. Despite the strong performances, BJP candidates held the third position in these segments.

Neck-and-neck contests marked the Dera Baba Nanak and Barnala segments. In Dera Baba Nanak, Congress's Jatinder Kaur Randhawa edged ahead of AAP's Gurdeep Singh Randhawa, while in Barnala Congress's Kuldeep Singh Dhillon surpassed AAP's Harinder Singh Dhaliwal. The bypolls were conducted following vacancies left by incumbents elected to the Lok Sabha.

