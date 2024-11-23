Punjab Bypolls Update: AAP and Congress Clash in Assembly Segments
Initial trends in Punjab bypolls showed the Aam Aadmi Party leading in Chabbewal and Gidderbaha, while Congress was ahead in Dera Baba Nanak and Barnala. The bypolls for four assembly segments, necessitated by elected legislators moving to Lok Sabha, witnessed neck-and-neck contests in some areas.
Specifically, Ishank Kumar Chabbewal of the Aam Aadmi Party had a commanding lead in Chabbewal, leaving Congress's Ranjit Kumar trailing. Meanwhile, in Gidderbaha, AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon was ahead of Congress nominee Amrita Warring. Despite the strong performances, BJP candidates held the third position in these segments.
Specifically, Ishank Kumar Chabbewal of the Aam Aadmi Party had a commanding lead in Chabbewal, leaving Congress's Ranjit Kumar trailing. Meanwhile, in Gidderbaha, AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon was ahead of Congress nominee Amrita Warring. Despite the strong performances, BJP candidates held the third position in these segments.
Neck-and-neck contests marked the Dera Baba Nanak and Barnala segments. In Dera Baba Nanak, Congress's Jatinder Kaur Randhawa edged ahead of AAP's Gurdeep Singh Randhawa, while in Barnala Congress's Kuldeep Singh Dhillon surpassed AAP's Harinder Singh Dhaliwal. The bypolls were conducted following vacancies left by incumbents elected to the Lok Sabha.
