Live Updates: Dausa By-Election Vote Counting Underway Amid Tight Security

Vote counting for the Dausa Assembly by-election in Rajasthan commenced at the PG College on Saturday, under stringent security conditions. According to District Returning Officer Devendra Kumar, the counting process will be completed in 18 rounds, with 14 tables dedicated to EVMs and three for postal ballots. "The strong rooms for EVMs and postal ballots were opened by 7:30 AM, and counting started at 8 AM," Kumar confirmed.

The proceedings are being updated live on the Election Commission of India's (ECI) portal. Kumar added, "As each round progresses, data is fed in real-time to the portal, accessible to media and the public. EVM counting kicks off at 8:30 AM, with continuous public updates on results."

Entry to the counting venue is restricted to between 6 AM and 7:30 AM, with all activities under video surveillance. A total of 17 tables are arranged in Room 13 for counting, and Room 14 houses four tables for ETPBS votes. Dausa Assembly constituency boasts 246,023 registered voters, with turnout figures revealing 153,278 cast their votes. Notably, Rajpura recorded the highest voter engagement at 87.41%, while Beegawas had the lowest at 1.87%. A rigorous three-tier security system guards the venue, permitting entry only to those with authorization letters.

