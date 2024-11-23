Left Menu

Early Election Trends: Pradeep Leads in Chelakkara, Priyanka Gandhi Surges in Wayanad

In the initial election results, CPI(M)'s UR Pradeep shows a lead in Chelakkara, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra emerges ahead in Wayanad. The Chelakkara seat sees a contest between Pradeep and Congress's Ramya Haridas. Wayanad's race features a triangular battle involving Priyanka, BJP's Navya Haridas, and a Left candidate.

CPI(M) leader UR Pradeep. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the early election results emerge, CPI(M)'s UR Pradeep is prominently leading in the Chelakkara Assembly seat, according to initial figures released by the Election Commission of India. By 10 am, Pradeep had accumulated 17,509 votes, surpassing Congress candidate Ramya Haridas, who trails with 11,675 votes.

Simultaneously, in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is establishing a formidable lead. Contesting from a constituency vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka faces competition from BJP's Navya Haridas and a Left candidate. With 132,543 votes as reported by the ECI, Priyanka is well ahead in the race.

BJP candidate Navya Haridas expressed optimism about her chances, citing development needs as a pivotal voter concern. In contrast, Priyanka Gandhi has criticized the central government for not recognizing recent Wayanad landslides as a national disaster, labeling it an 'injustice' to the affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

