NDA Alliance Leads in Assam Bypolls

The NDA alliance in Assam has gained a significant lead in the recent bypolls, securing advantages in four out of the five assembly constituencies. The opposition Congress maintains a lead only in Samaguri, according to official announcements on Saturday.

Samaguri remains a battleground where Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain, after trailing, has secured a narrow lead over BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma by 643 votes by the conclusion of the third counting round.

High-stakes voting took place with approximately 75.67% voter turnout. Byelections were essential due to previous representatives moving to the Lok Sabha, leading to a competitive political landscape in Assam.

