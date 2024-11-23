Left Menu

NDA Alliance Leads in Assam Bypolls

The NDA alliance is leading in four out of five bypoll assembly constituencies in Assam, with Congress leading in one. The bypolls were necessitated due to vacancies created by the election of previous representatives to the Lok Sabha. Voter turnout was approximately 75.67%.

The NDA alliance in Assam has gained a significant lead in the recent bypolls, securing advantages in four out of the five assembly constituencies. The opposition Congress maintains a lead only in Samaguri, according to official announcements on Saturday.

Samaguri remains a battleground where Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain, after trailing, has secured a narrow lead over BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma by 643 votes by the conclusion of the third counting round.

High-stakes voting took place with approximately 75.67% voter turnout. Byelections were essential due to previous representatives moving to the Lok Sabha, leading to a competitive political landscape in Assam.

