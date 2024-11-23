JMM-Led INDIA Bloc Takes Lead in Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The JMM-led INDIA bloc has taken a significant lead in the Jharkhand assembly elections, securing leads in 50 out of the 81 seats, according to the Election Commission trends. The NDA is trailing with leaders in 30 seats as vote counting continues.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren is leading in Barhait by 8,202 votes, while several prominent BJP leaders, including state chief Babulal Marandi and former CM Champai Soren, are also in the lead in their respective constituencies.

The surprise in this election comes from RJD, whose candidates lead in five out of six contested seats, with significant margins in key constituencies like Deoghar and Godda. Counting is expected to conclude by 4 PM, amid tight security across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)