BJP Surges Ahead in Madhya Pradesh By-Elections

The BJP has taken the lead in the Budhni and Vijaypur assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, where by-elections were conducted on November 13. The initial rounds of counting indicate a promising outlook for the BJP, officials report.

In Budhni, BJP's Ramakant Bhargava is currently ahead of Congress candidate Rajkumar Patel by a margin of 1,809 votes. Bhargava's lead comes after earlier trailing by 953 votes following the initial rounds. Meanwhile, in the Vijaypur assembly seat, BJP candidate Ramniwas Rawat has secured a lead of 5,001 votes against Congress's Mukesh Malhotra after ten rounds of counting.

The Budhni assembly seat, where 13 rounds of counting are expected, became vacant after the BJP's former MLA Shivraj Singh Chouhan moved to the Lok Sabha and took up a significant cabinet position. In Vijaypur, the election results will be concluded after 21 rounds, a bypoll necessitated by Ramniwas Rawat's resignation from the Congress party to join the BJP, where he currently serves as minister in the Mohan Yadav cabinet.

