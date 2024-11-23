Left Menu

BJP Surges Ahead in Madhya Pradesh By-Elections

The BJP is currently leading the by-elections in Madhya Pradesh's Budhni and Vijaypur assembly constituencies. In Budhni, Ramakant Bhargava is ahead by 1,809 votes, while Ramniwas Rawat leads by 5,001 votes in Vijaypur. These elections were necessary due to vacancies created by political shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:17 IST
BJP Surges Ahead in Madhya Pradesh By-Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has taken the lead in the Budhni and Vijaypur assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, where by-elections were conducted on November 13. The initial rounds of counting indicate a promising outlook for the BJP, officials report.

In Budhni, BJP's Ramakant Bhargava is currently ahead of Congress candidate Rajkumar Patel by a margin of 1,809 votes. Bhargava's lead comes after earlier trailing by 953 votes following the initial rounds. Meanwhile, in the Vijaypur assembly seat, BJP candidate Ramniwas Rawat has secured a lead of 5,001 votes against Congress's Mukesh Malhotra after ten rounds of counting.

The Budhni assembly seat, where 13 rounds of counting are expected, became vacant after the BJP's former MLA Shivraj Singh Chouhan moved to the Lok Sabha and took up a significant cabinet position. In Vijaypur, the election results will be concluded after 21 rounds, a bypoll necessitated by Ramniwas Rawat's resignation from the Congress party to join the BJP, where he currently serves as minister in the Mohan Yadav cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024