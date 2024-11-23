Sunil Kumar Soni Takes Commanding Lead in Raipur City South Bypoll
BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Soni is leading by 20,629 votes over Congress rival Akash Sharma in the Raipur City South assembly bypoll after ten rounds of vote counting. The bypoll was necessary following former legislator Brijmohan Agrawal's resignation. The seat is a stronghold for the BJP.
In a closely watched bypoll, BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Soni holds a significant lead against Congress rival Akash Sharma in Raipur City South. As of the tenth round of counting, Soni leads by 20,629 votes, a decisive gap that underscores the BJP's dominance in the constituency.
Votes began to be counted at 8 a.m. under tight security at the Government Engineering College Sejbahar. This election was necessitated by the resignation of former BJP legislator Brijmohan Agrawal following his election to the Lok Sabha.
With the voting turnout at 50.50 percent, the bypoll saw 30 candidates vying for the seat, although the main battle remains a classic BJP-Congress face-off. This constituency has long been considered a BJP bastion, emphasized by Agrawal's previous substantial victory margin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
