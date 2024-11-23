Left Menu

JMM-Led Alliance on Course to Retain Power in Jharkhand Amid Mixed Constituency Trends

The JMM-led Mahagathbandhan is set to retain power in Jharkhand according to early trends, yet Kalpana Soren, the Chief Minister's wife, may face defeat in Gandey. Despite leading in state constituencies overall, caution is advised as vote count continues, with many rounds remaining across regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:25 IST
JMM-Led Alliance on Course to Retain Power in Jharkhand Amid Mixed Constituency Trends
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate from Gandey and Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The JMM-led Mahagathbandhan appears poised to hold its grip on power in Jharkhand, per initial results from the Election Commission of India. However, a surprising upset looms for Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, who is trailing in the Gandey constituency.

Kalpana contested against the BJP's Muniya Devi, who currently leads by 3,060 votes in the eighth round of a 21-round count. Despite having previously secured Gandey in a bypoll, Kalpana remains optimistic, highlighting the electorate's focus on development and women's victories.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir urged patience, noting that with approximately 20 voting rounds pending, it is premature to draw definitive conclusions. He anticipates Congress' standing to improve as the counting progresses, reflecting a strategy focused on connecting with voters, particularly women.

The Election Commission data indicates the JMM leads in 30 seats. Its allies—Congress, RJD, and CPI (ML)—are ahead in 14, 4, and 2 seats, respectively, totaling a 50-seat advantage. Conversely, the BJP and its partners are collectively leading in 30 seats, with key results still unfolding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024