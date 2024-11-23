JMM-Led Alliance on Course to Retain Power in Jharkhand Amid Mixed Constituency Trends

The JMM-led Mahagathbandhan appears poised to hold its grip on power in Jharkhand, per initial results from the Election Commission of India. However, a surprising upset looms for Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, who is trailing in the Gandey constituency.

Kalpana contested against the BJP's Muniya Devi, who currently leads by 3,060 votes in the eighth round of a 21-round count. Despite having previously secured Gandey in a bypoll, Kalpana remains optimistic, highlighting the electorate's focus on development and women's victories.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir urged patience, noting that with approximately 20 voting rounds pending, it is premature to draw definitive conclusions. He anticipates Congress' standing to improve as the counting progresses, reflecting a strategy focused on connecting with voters, particularly women.

The Election Commission data indicates the JMM leads in 30 seats. Its allies—Congress, RJD, and CPI (ML)—are ahead in 14, 4, and 2 seats, respectively, totaling a 50-seat advantage. Conversely, the BJP and its partners are collectively leading in 30 seats, with key results still unfolding.

