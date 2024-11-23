Parag Shah Secures Ghatkopar East Win Again
In the Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP's Parag Shah retained the Ghatkopar East seat, defeating NCP's Rakhee Jadhav by 34,999 votes. As the wealthiest candidate, Shah secured 85,388 votes, achieving his second consecutive victory in this constituency.
Parag Shah of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has successfully retained his seat in the Ghatkopar East assembly constituency, defeating his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) rival, SP nominee Rakhee Jadhav, by a margin of 34,999 votes.
Widely noted as the wealthiest candidate in the Maharashtra assembly elections, Shah secured a total of 85,388 votes.
Rakhee Jadhav, representing the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, garnered 50,389 votes in a valiant effort against the incumbent. This election marks Shah's second consecutive victory in the constituency.
