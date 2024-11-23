Left Menu

Parag Shah Secures Ghatkopar East Win Again

In the Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP's Parag Shah retained the Ghatkopar East seat, defeating NCP's Rakhee Jadhav by 34,999 votes. As the wealthiest candidate, Shah secured 85,388 votes, achieving his second consecutive victory in this constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:30 IST
Parag Shah Secures Ghatkopar East Win Again
  • Country:
  • India

Parag Shah of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has successfully retained his seat in the Ghatkopar East assembly constituency, defeating his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) rival, SP nominee Rakhee Jadhav, by a margin of 34,999 votes.

Widely noted as the wealthiest candidate in the Maharashtra assembly elections, Shah secured a total of 85,388 votes.

Rakhee Jadhav, representing the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, garnered 50,389 votes in a valiant effort against the incumbent. This election marks Shah's second consecutive victory in the constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024