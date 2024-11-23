Left Menu

BJP Triumphs in Assam Bypolls: A Strategic Win in Behali

The BJP retained the Behali assembly constituency in Assam bypolls. BJP candidate Diganta Ghatowal defeated Congress rival Jayanta Bora by 9,051 votes. Ghatowal secured 50,947 votes against Bora's 41,896. Bypolls were held in five constituencies following MLAs' election to Lok Sabha.

In a significant victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party retained the Behali assembly constituency in Assam's bypolls held on Saturday. BJP's candidate, Diganta Ghatowal, emerged victorious with a margin of 9,051 votes over his Congress rival, Jayanta Bora, according to election officials.

Ghatowal claimed 50,947 votes, while Bora received 41,896. The constituency witnessed four candidates, including CPI(ML)-L's Lakhikanta Kurmi and AAP's Ananta Gogoi, both of whom failed to retain their deposits.

This by-election occurred in five constituencies due to previous MLAs being elected to the Lok Sabha. The BJP fielded candidates in three constituencies, while AGP and UPPL contested the remaining ones, with the Congress running in all five seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

