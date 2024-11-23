BJP Triumphs in Assam Bypolls: A Strategic Win in Behali

In a significant victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party retained the Behali assembly constituency in Assam's bypolls held on Saturday. BJP's candidate, Diganta Ghatowal, emerged victorious with a margin of 9,051 votes over his Congress rival, Jayanta Bora, according to election officials.

Ghatowal claimed 50,947 votes, while Bora received 41,896. The constituency witnessed four candidates, including CPI(ML)-L's Lakhikanta Kurmi and AAP's Ananta Gogoi, both of whom failed to retain their deposits.

This by-election occurred in five constituencies due to previous MLAs being elected to the Lok Sabha. The BJP fielded candidates in three constituencies, while AGP and UPPL contested the remaining ones, with the Congress running in all five seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)