Left Menu

Lockdown Looms Over Islamabad Ahead of Protest

As tensions rise in Pakistan, authorities close off key routes to Islamabad in anticipation of a protest by ex-PM Imran Khan's party. The PTI demands the release of prisoners and annulment of constitutional changes. Heightened security measures include troop deployment and banning public gatherings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:01 IST
Lockdown Looms Over Islamabad Ahead of Protest
Imran Khan Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid rising tensions, Pakistani authorities have shut down major entry points to Islamabad in anticipation of a protest by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PTI demands include Khan's release, recognition of electoral victory, and annulment of recent constitutional changes. The government has instituted security measures including motorway closures, troop deployments, and public gathering bans under Section 144.

Despite these actions, the PTI remains persistent in their planned protests. Relations between PTI and the ruling PML-N-led coalition are increasingly strained, fueled by unresolved disputes surrounding the 2022 election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024