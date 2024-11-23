Lockdown Looms Over Islamabad Ahead of Protest
As tensions rise in Pakistan, authorities close off key routes to Islamabad in anticipation of a protest by ex-PM Imran Khan's party. The PTI demands the release of prisoners and annulment of constitutional changes. Heightened security measures include troop deployment and banning public gatherings.
Amid rising tensions, Pakistani authorities have shut down major entry points to Islamabad in anticipation of a protest by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
PTI demands include Khan's release, recognition of electoral victory, and annulment of recent constitutional changes. The government has instituted security measures including motorway closures, troop deployments, and public gathering bans under Section 144.
Despite these actions, the PTI remains persistent in their planned protests. Relations between PTI and the ruling PML-N-led coalition are increasingly strained, fueled by unresolved disputes surrounding the 2022 election process.

