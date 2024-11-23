Congress Triumphs in Karnataka By-Polls: A Major Blow to BJP-JD(S)
The Congress achieved a resounding victory in the Karnataka by-polls, winning three key Assembly segments. This success is seen as an endorsement of the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, while delivering a significant setback to the BJP-JD(S) alliance.
In a significant political development, the ruling Congress party swept the Karnataka by-polls, winning all three contested Assembly segments. This outcome comes as a major setback to the BJP-JD(S) alliance in the state.
The Congress not only retained its stronghold of Sandur but also secured victories in Shiggaon and Channapatna, seats previously held by the BJP and JD(S), respectively. The by-elections were held after the previous representatives were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.
The victory is seen as a strong endorsement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's leadership and government programs, including the five guarantee schemes. Notable defeats include Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Bharath Bommai, who represent prominent political families in Karnataka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
