BJP Cements Victory in Khinwsar Bypoll
BJP candidate Rewant Ram Danga emerged victorious in the Khinwsar assembly bypoll, winning by a margin of 13,901 votes. Danga secured a total of 1,08,628 votes. RLP's Kanika Beniwal finished second with 94,727 votes, while Congress's Dr Ratan Chaudhary came in third with 5,454 votes.
- Country:
- India
Rewant Ram Danga, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has decisively won the Khinwsar assembly bypoll. The results, declared on Saturday, showed Danga leading with a substantial margin of 13,901 votes over his competitors.
Danga accumulated a total of 1,08,628 votes, outpacing Kanika Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), who garnered 94,727 votes. Beniwal, who is married to Nagaur MP and RLP convener Hanuman Beniwal, put up a strong challenge but fell short.
Dr Ratan Chaudhary from the Congress was a distant third, managing to secure only 5,454 votes in the contest. The results solidify BJP's standing in the region as they continue to expand their political footprint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
You all know my affinity with Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi at Dhule in his first rally for November 20 state assembly elections.
Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Political Rivalry Ignites Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
People of Maharashtra are going to repeat what happened in Haryana assembly elections: PM Modi at poll rally in Nanded.
BJP Gears Up for Delhi Assembly Elections with Robust Campaign Strategy