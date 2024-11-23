BJP Cements Victory in Khinwsar Bypoll

Rewant Ram Danga, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has decisively won the Khinwsar assembly bypoll. The results, declared on Saturday, showed Danga leading with a substantial margin of 13,901 votes over his competitors.

Danga accumulated a total of 1,08,628 votes, outpacing Kanika Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), who garnered 94,727 votes. Beniwal, who is married to Nagaur MP and RLP convener Hanuman Beniwal, put up a strong challenge but fell short.

Dr Ratan Chaudhary from the Congress was a distant third, managing to secure only 5,454 votes in the contest. The results solidify BJP's standing in the region as they continue to expand their political footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)