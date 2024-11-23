Left Menu

Painful Setback: BJP's Electoral Loss in Jharkhand

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep pain over BJP's electoral loss in Jharkhand. Despite efforts and dedication, the party's vision for development and fighting infiltration did not resonate. Sarma emphasized respecting the people's mandate and supporting party workers in challenging times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has suffered a setback in Jharkhand as the coalition led by Hemant Soren's JMM secures a strong mandate, retaining power. Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who played a pivotal role in BJP's campaign efforts, expressed his disappointment over the results.

Despite BJP's resounding success in the Assam by-elections, where it claimed victory in all five seats, the party fell short of its goals in Jharkhand. Sarma highlighted the dedication and relentless work of the party's Karyakartas in Jharkhand, who campaigned extensively for their vision of combating infiltration and promoting development.

Reflecting on the electoral outcome, Sarma emphasized the importance of accepting the democratic process and the people's decision. He reassured continued support and solidarity with party workers, underscoring the critical nature of standing together during challenging periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

