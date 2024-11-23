Painful Setback: BJP's Electoral Loss in Jharkhand
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep pain over BJP's electoral loss in Jharkhand. Despite efforts and dedication, the party's vision for development and fighting infiltration did not resonate. Sarma emphasized respecting the people's mandate and supporting party workers in challenging times.
- Country:
- India
The BJP has suffered a setback in Jharkhand as the coalition led by Hemant Soren's JMM secures a strong mandate, retaining power. Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who played a pivotal role in BJP's campaign efforts, expressed his disappointment over the results.
Despite BJP's resounding success in the Assam by-elections, where it claimed victory in all five seats, the party fell short of its goals in Jharkhand. Sarma highlighted the dedication and relentless work of the party's Karyakartas in Jharkhand, who campaigned extensively for their vision of combating infiltration and promoting development.
Reflecting on the electoral outcome, Sarma emphasized the importance of accepting the democratic process and the people's decision. He reassured continued support and solidarity with party workers, underscoring the critical nature of standing together during challenging periods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP wants to destroy democracy and constitution of India, alleges RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Jharkhand's Chatra.
Discounts for Democracy: Mumbai Traders Encourage Voter Turnout
Capturing Democracy: Diverse Snapshots from the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
After BJP’s attempts to hinder state’s development were stalled, I was jailed under a conspiracy, claims Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
BJP has no agenda barring Hindu-Muslim polarisation, communal hatred, divisive politics, alleges Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.