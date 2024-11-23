Painful Setback: BJP's Electoral Loss in Jharkhand

The BJP has suffered a setback in Jharkhand as the coalition led by Hemant Soren's JMM secures a strong mandate, retaining power. Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who played a pivotal role in BJP's campaign efforts, expressed his disappointment over the results.

Despite BJP's resounding success in the Assam by-elections, where it claimed victory in all five seats, the party fell short of its goals in Jharkhand. Sarma highlighted the dedication and relentless work of the party's Karyakartas in Jharkhand, who campaigned extensively for their vision of combating infiltration and promoting development.

Reflecting on the electoral outcome, Sarma emphasized the importance of accepting the democratic process and the people's decision. He reassured continued support and solidarity with party workers, underscoring the critical nature of standing together during challenging periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)