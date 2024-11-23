Amit Shah Hails Mahayuti's Historic Victory in Maharashtra
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed gratitude for the Mahayuti alliance's historic win in Maharashtra's state polls, crediting the public's mandate as a rejection of 'fake well-wishers of the Constitution.' Shah also thanked Jharkhand voters for supporting BJP, emphasizing the party's commitment to tribal development.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, expressed his profound gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for backing the Mahayuti alliance with what he called a 'historic victory' in the state elections. Shah emphasized that this overwhelming mandate has effectively sidelined those he described as the 'fake well-wishers of the Constitution.'
In his message of thanks shared on platform X in both Hindi and Marathi, Amit Shah credited Maharashtra for maintaining its cultural and developmental priorities, in accordance with the values of prominent figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The home minister hailed the results as a triumph of the BJP's 'politics of performance' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Furthermore, Shah extended his gratitude to the people of Jharkhand for awarding the highest percentage of votes to the BJP, reaffirming the party's focus on tribal development. Asserting their role as a constructive opposition, Shah committed to protecting tribal heritage and fulfilling the aspirations of Jharkhand's tribal community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unity Over Division: Tejashwi Yadav's Rallying Cry Against BJP in Jharkhand
India to become world’s third largest economy by Dec 2027 under PM Modi's leadership: Home Minister Amit Shah in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag.
Only BJP under PM Modi's leadership can check infiltration: Home Minister Amit Shah in Jharkhand's Palamu.
Nadda Lauds Modi's Leadership, Targets Jharkhand Poll Triumph
Your one vote will decide Jharkhand’s destiny, whether women will become 'lakhpati' under PM Modi's leadership: Amit Shah at Jharia rally.