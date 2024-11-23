Amit Shah Hails Mahayuti's Historic Victory in Maharashtra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, expressed his profound gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for backing the Mahayuti alliance with what he called a 'historic victory' in the state elections. Shah emphasized that this overwhelming mandate has effectively sidelined those he described as the 'fake well-wishers of the Constitution.'

In his message of thanks shared on platform X in both Hindi and Marathi, Amit Shah credited Maharashtra for maintaining its cultural and developmental priorities, in accordance with the values of prominent figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The home minister hailed the results as a triumph of the BJP's 'politics of performance' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Furthermore, Shah extended his gratitude to the people of Jharkhand for awarding the highest percentage of votes to the BJP, reaffirming the party's focus on tribal development. Asserting their role as a constructive opposition, Shah committed to protecting tribal heritage and fulfilling the aspirations of Jharkhand's tribal community.

(With inputs from agencies.)