Left Menu

Maharashtra Verdict: BJP's Triumph Over Allegations

Union Ministers celebrate BJP-led alliance's victory in Maharashtra, asserting that people trust PM Narendra Modi's leadership. They criticize Congress for misinformation attempts and predict the INDIA alliance's collapse. BJP retains power with 230 seats, while opposition lags behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:16 IST
Maharashtra Verdict: BJP's Triumph Over Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has hailed the victory of the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra, underscoring the trust people have placed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Kumar expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance would disintegrate.

The Minister alleged that Congress and its allies in Maharashtra tried to disseminate falsehoods against BJP, but voters remained unconvinced. Remarkably, the Mahayuti alliance has strengthened its majority despite holding power, he stated, labeling Congress as an 'iron leg' or inauspicious entity that no group would align with. BJP-led Mahayuti is set to retain dominance with 230 of the 288 assembly seats, while opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi lags in 50 seats.

Echoing Kumar's sentiments, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy remarked on Maharashtra's endorsement of BJP's 'double engine government'. Despite Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attempts to criticize the BJP, voters were unresponsive. Reddy highlighted NDA's success, acquiring a majority in SC and ST seats, and noted BJP's continued electoral successes in multiple states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024