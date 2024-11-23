Maharashtra Verdict: BJP's Triumph Over Allegations

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has hailed the victory of the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra, underscoring the trust people have placed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Kumar expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance would disintegrate.

The Minister alleged that Congress and its allies in Maharashtra tried to disseminate falsehoods against BJP, but voters remained unconvinced. Remarkably, the Mahayuti alliance has strengthened its majority despite holding power, he stated, labeling Congress as an 'iron leg' or inauspicious entity that no group would align with. BJP-led Mahayuti is set to retain dominance with 230 of the 288 assembly seats, while opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi lags in 50 seats.

Echoing Kumar's sentiments, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy remarked on Maharashtra's endorsement of BJP's 'double engine government'. Despite Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attempts to criticize the BJP, voters were unresponsive. Reddy highlighted NDA's success, acquiring a majority in SC and ST seats, and noted BJP's continued electoral successes in multiple states.

(With inputs from agencies.)