Maharashtra Verdict: BJP's Triumph Over Allegations
Union Ministers celebrate BJP-led alliance's victory in Maharashtra, asserting that people trust PM Narendra Modi's leadership. They criticize Congress for misinformation attempts and predict the INDIA alliance's collapse. BJP retains power with 230 seats, while opposition lags behind.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has hailed the victory of the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra, underscoring the trust people have placed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Kumar expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance would disintegrate.
The Minister alleged that Congress and its allies in Maharashtra tried to disseminate falsehoods against BJP, but voters remained unconvinced. Remarkably, the Mahayuti alliance has strengthened its majority despite holding power, he stated, labeling Congress as an 'iron leg' or inauspicious entity that no group would align with. BJP-led Mahayuti is set to retain dominance with 230 of the 288 assembly seats, while opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi lags in 50 seats.
Echoing Kumar's sentiments, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy remarked on Maharashtra's endorsement of BJP's 'double engine government'. Despite Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attempts to criticize the BJP, voters were unresponsive. Reddy highlighted NDA's success, acquiring a majority in SC and ST seats, and noted BJP's continued electoral successes in multiple states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Maharashtra
- INDA
- Modi
- Mahayuti
- Congress
- alliance
- elections
- Rahul Gandhi
- majority
ALSO READ
Republicans On Track for Congressional Dominance
Republican Surge: Trump’s Party Eyes Total Congress Control
Political Tensions Flare as Vijayan Challenges Congress Over Jamaat-e-Islami Links
BJP Launches Verbal Assault, Accuses Congress of Inciting Division Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
Congress Criticizes Modi Over Onion Farming Policies