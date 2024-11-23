Karnataka By-Election Triumph: Congress Silences Critics

In a resounding victory for the Congress party, the recent by-elections in Karnataka saw them clinch all three contested seats, serving as a significant triumph for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Chief Minister noted that this electoral win was crucial amid accusations from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) aimed at damaging his reputation.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed relief as the voters refused to believe what he described as defamatory allegations. Highlighting the concerted efforts by the BJP and JDS, he contended that the parties attempted to leverage institutions like the Raj Bhavan and the Central Bureau of Investigation against him and his family, but the electorate delivered a clear verdict dismissing such claims.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar celebrated the outcome as a definite signal from the electorate. He stated that the results were an endorsement of the party's focus on development and promises. He emphasized that the allegations and negative campaigning by opponents did not deter the party, forecasting a return to power in upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)