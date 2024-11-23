Left Menu

BJP's Victory Boosts Rajya Sabha Prospects

The BJP won a Lok Sabha seat from Congress, decreasing the opposition's tally to 98. This victory, particularly in Maharashtra, enhances the BJP-led alliance's potential in the Rajya Sabha, possibly securing a majority. The Congress now holds 98 seats, with one remaining vacancy in the Lower House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:45 IST
BJP's Victory Boosts Rajya Sabha Prospects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a Lok Sabha seat from Congress, reducing the opposition party's total to 98. This victory, particularly in Maharashtra, strengthens the ruling alliance's position in the Rajya Sabha, potentially paving the way for a majority.

Earlier this year, the BJP secured 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The recent win in the Nanded by-election increased their count to 241 in the 543-member Lower House. The bypoll followed the death of Congress MP Vasantrao Chavan in August.

With this result, Congress's numbers, which stood at 99 after the Lok Sabha elections, have dropped to 98. Meanwhile, Maharashtra remains a critical factor, as it sends 19 members to the Upper House, enhancing BJP's chance to surmount the halfway mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024