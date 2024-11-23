BJP's Victory Boosts Rajya Sabha Prospects

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a Lok Sabha seat from Congress, reducing the opposition party's total to 98. This victory, particularly in Maharashtra, strengthens the ruling alliance's position in the Rajya Sabha, potentially paving the way for a majority.

Earlier this year, the BJP secured 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The recent win in the Nanded by-election increased their count to 241 in the 543-member Lower House. The bypoll followed the death of Congress MP Vasantrao Chavan in August.

With this result, Congress's numbers, which stood at 99 after the Lok Sabha elections, have dropped to 98. Meanwhile, Maharashtra remains a critical factor, as it sends 19 members to the Upper House, enhancing BJP's chance to surmount the halfway mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)