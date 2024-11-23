Assam CM Reacts to BJP's Electoral Setbacks and Successes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma voiced his 'deep pain' over the BJP's electoral defeat in Jharkhand, a state he termed his 'second home.' As co-in-charge of Jharkhand polls, Sarma congratulated the JMM for their triumph, stressing that the NDA aimed to shield the state from infiltration and guide it toward development.

Despite the setback in Jharkhand, Sarma lauded the BJP's successful retention of power in Maharashtra and praised Assam's support of NDA candidates in by-polls across five seats. Particularly, the victory in Samaguri, a constituency dominated by minorities, was hailed as historic, confirming public trust in the BJP's welfare agenda.

Sarma acknowledged the dedication of party members and public support, expressing confidence that Jharkhand, under JMM's leadership, would progress and develop. He commended the unity in Maharashtra's coalition and conveyed gratitude from Assam to their political allies, reinforcing faith in Narendra Modi's governance vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)