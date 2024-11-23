Mild Force at Sillod: Police Step in Amid Election Tensions
In Sillod, police used mild force to control a large gathering of supporters from rival Sena factions during vote counting. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena nominee led by a margin of 2,420 over Uddhav Thackeray's candidate. The police intervened to prevent unrest and maintain peace.
Tensions flared outside the counting centre in Sillod, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, where police deployed 'mild' force to manage a heated clash between rival political supporters.
As the vote count progressed, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena candidate, Abdul Sattar, led by 2,420 votes over Suresh Bankar of Uddhav Thackeray's faction.
Authorities resorted to a controlled lathi charge to disperse the crowd, ensuring the situation remained peaceful, according to a senior police official.
