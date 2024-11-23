Mild Force at Sillod: Police Step in Amid Election Tensions

Tensions flared outside the counting centre in Sillod, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, where police deployed 'mild' force to manage a heated clash between rival political supporters.

As the vote count progressed, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena candidate, Abdul Sattar, led by 2,420 votes over Suresh Bankar of Uddhav Thackeray's faction.

Authorities resorted to a controlled lathi charge to disperse the crowd, ensuring the situation remained peaceful, according to a senior police official.

(With inputs from agencies.)