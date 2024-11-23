Left Menu

Political Shift: JMM Triumphs in Jharkhand

Hemant Soren's JMM-led alliance secured a decisive win in Jharkhand's assembly elections, achieving a second consecutive term with 52 seats. The BJP's attempts fell short, acquiring only 21 seats. Soren's strategies, coupled with tactical alliances and voter sympathy, tipped the scales in his favor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:26 IST
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Hemant Soren's JMM-led alliance stormed back to power in Jharkhand on Saturday, securing a second consecutive term by winning 52 seats and taking the lead in four others in the 81-member assembly.

The BJP-led NDA, despite its aggressive campaign, could only manage a win in 21 seats and lead in three others. Its focus on driving out 'infiltrators' in the Santhal Parganas seemed ineffective against the JMM's 'Adivasi' appeal and sympathy garnered from Soren's arrest.

The election results brought a festive mood to JMM offices across the state, unlike the somber atmosphere at BJP headquarters. The elections saw a voter turnout of 67.74 percent, which is the highest since Jharkhand's inception in 2000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

