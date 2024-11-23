LDF's Resounding Victory in Kerala By-elections
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the by-election results reflect solid public support for the LDF government. Despite opposition claims, the LDF retained significant support in Chelakkara and gained voters in Palakkad, opposing communal politics and strengthening their secular agenda.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the by-election results as a testament to the enduring public support for the LDF government. The Chelakkara constituency delivered a decisive win for the LDF, shrugging off political propaganda and attacks.
In Palakkad, the Left Democratic Front garnered more votes than in previous elections, reflecting increased voter confidence in their developmental agenda. The Chief Minister underlined the LDF's commitment to secularism, highlighting that the electorate rejected communal narratives.
Vijayan stressed that the results disproved any anti-government sentiment, affirming Kerala's preference for the LDF's governance. While the UDF held onto Palakkad with communal backing, the LDF's vote share rose, countering BJP's fleeting success claims in Thrissur.
