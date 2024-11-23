BJP and Allies Sweep Assam By-election
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies AGP and UPPL secured victory in all five assembly constituencies during Assam's by-elections. The BJP retained four seats and won over the Samaguri seat from the Congress. Tight competition was observed as BJP candidates triumphed over Congress contenders.
The BJP, along with allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), swept the Assam by-elections, claiming all five assembly constituencies. The coalition retained four seats and successfully grabbed one from the Congress.
In a high-stakes battle for the Samaguri assembly seat, BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah emerged victorious over Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain, clinching the seat with a margin of 24,501 votes. This significant win ended the Congress's five-term hold on the constituency.
The BJP also secured wins in the Dholai (SC) and Behali constituencies, while AGP and UPPL clinched victories in Bongaigaon and Sidli (ST) seats, respectively. The by-elections, necessitated by earlier Lok Sabha elections, saw close contests with the BJP and allies dominating the polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
