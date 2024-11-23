Left Menu

BJP Triumphs in Historic By-Election Win at Samaguri

BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah overcame Congress's Tanzil Hussain with a 24,501 vote margin in Assam's Samaguri by-election. The BJP swept all five seats during the violent campaign, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighting this as a rejection of Congress's divisive politics despite decades of Congress dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:02 IST
BJP Triumphs in Historic By-Election Win at Samaguri
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a remarkable victory over the Congress in the Samaguri by-election, part of a series of five assembly seats contested in Assam.

The BJP's candidate, Diplu Ranjan Sarmah, defeated Congress's Tanzil Hussain by a convincing margin of 24,501 votes. This outcome further cemented BJP's position in the state as they won all the contested seats.

Despite the seat's historical lean towards Congress, marked by Tanzil Hussain's father Rakibul Hussain's five-term stronghold, the BJP managed a significant victory amidst a campaign marred by violence. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the win as a denial of Congress's "divisive politics."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024