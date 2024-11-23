BJP Triumphs in Historic By-Election Win at Samaguri

In a significant political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a remarkable victory over the Congress in the Samaguri by-election, part of a series of five assembly seats contested in Assam.

The BJP's candidate, Diplu Ranjan Sarmah, defeated Congress's Tanzil Hussain by a convincing margin of 24,501 votes. This outcome further cemented BJP's position in the state as they won all the contested seats.

Despite the seat's historical lean towards Congress, marked by Tanzil Hussain's father Rakibul Hussain's five-term stronghold, the BJP managed a significant victory amidst a campaign marred by violence. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the win as a denial of Congress's "divisive politics."

(With inputs from agencies.)