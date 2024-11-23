Left Menu

Setback for AIMIM in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Elections

The All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, lost ground in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as both candidates were defeated. Imtiaz Jaleel lost to BJP's Atul Save by 2,161 votes and Naseruddin Siddiqui was defeated by Shiv Sena's Pradip Jaiswal by 8,119 votes.

Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:11 IST
The All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, faced a significant setback in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Marathwada's largest district, as both its candidates failed to secure victory.

Imtiaz Jaleel, the party's former Lok Sabha MP, was narrowly defeated by BJP leader and state minister Atul Save in the Aurangabad East seat with a margin of 2,161 votes. Meanwhile, in Aurangabad Central, Naseruddin Siddiqui lost to Shiv Sena's Pradip Jaiswal by 8,119 votes.

Throughout the vote counting, Save and Jaleel were engaged in a close contest, with leads alternating as the rounds progressed. Despite the district's name being changed to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the assembly and Lok Sabha seats retain the Aurangabad designation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

