BJP's Maharashtra Triumph Paves Rajya Sabha Path

The BJP retained its Lok Sabha tally following recounts that saw the Congress winning Nanded, while the BJP's sweeping victory in Maharashtra's state assembly elections propels its Rajya Sabha ambitions. With increased prospects in India's Upper House, the BJP's influence continues to grow, supported by allies and nominated members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:45 IST
The BJP retained its Lok Sabha representation after a recount saw the Congress regaining Nanded, but their emphatic victory in Maharashtra's state assembly elections enhances their Rajya Sabha chances, where Maharashtra sends 19 members.

The BJP's Lok Sabha tally remains at 240, unchanged from earlier this year, with critical wins in Maharashtra and Wayanad strengthening their position. Congress holds at 99 seats following victories in Nanded and earlier in Wayanad.

The ruling alliance's triumph in Maharashtra not only solidifies its hold but also boosts its Rajya Sabha numbers. With allies, support from six nominated members, and potential gains from vacancies, the BJP is edging closer to a majority in India's Upper House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

