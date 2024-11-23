Left Menu

PM Modi Criticizes Congress for 'Appeasement Politics' Post-Election Victory

PM Narendra Modi criticized Congress for engaging in 'appeasement politics' and passing laws favoring the Waqf Board, inconsistent with the Constitution. His remarks came during a celebration of BJP's Maharashtra electoral win. Modi asserts BJP's governance is trusted, contrasting Congress's alignment with 'urban Naxalism'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:50 IST
PM Modi Criticizes Congress for 'Appeasement Politics' Post-Election Victory
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress party of engaging in 'appeasement politics', alleging it created laws favoring the Waqf Board, which lacks constitutional backing. Speaking at a BJP event celebrating the coalition's electoral win in Maharashtra, Modi criticized Congress for undermining Supreme Court orders concerning Waqf laws.

Modi's claims pointed to Congress transferring properties to the Waqf Board before losing power in 2014, intending to swell its vote bank. The Prime Minister signaled a robust legislative agenda with the forthcoming Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, aimed at reforming property audits and transparency.

Highlighting BJP's third consecutive Maharashtra victory, Modi emphasized the party's strong governance model against Congress's alleged alliances with 'urban Naxalism'. He labeled Congress as a 'parasitic' entity, struggling to form governments independently, contrasting BJP-led alliances' electoral successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024