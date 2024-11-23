PM Modi Criticizes Congress for 'Appeasement Politics' Post-Election Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress party of engaging in 'appeasement politics', alleging it created laws favoring the Waqf Board, which lacks constitutional backing. Speaking at a BJP event celebrating the coalition's electoral win in Maharashtra, Modi criticized Congress for undermining Supreme Court orders concerning Waqf laws.

Modi's claims pointed to Congress transferring properties to the Waqf Board before losing power in 2014, intending to swell its vote bank. The Prime Minister signaled a robust legislative agenda with the forthcoming Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, aimed at reforming property audits and transparency.

Highlighting BJP's third consecutive Maharashtra victory, Modi emphasized the party's strong governance model against Congress's alleged alliances with 'urban Naxalism'. He labeled Congress as a 'parasitic' entity, struggling to form governments independently, contrasting BJP-led alliances' electoral successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)