Owaisi Rallies AIMIM After Maharashtra Polls Setback

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) faced a significant setback in Maharashtra, securing only one seat from the 16 contested. Despite the results, party President Asaduddin Owaisi exhorted supporters not to be disheartened and to continue their work with strengthened determination.

Owaisi extended congratulations to Mufti Ismail, the victorious candidate in Malegaon, and expressed gratitude to Maharashtra's voters for their overwhelming support. He encouraged party members and supporters to maintain their commitment and effort, asserting the AIMIM's role as a 'genuine political alternative' in the state's complex political landscape.

Owaisi also commended Imtiaz Jaleel for leading the party through a challenging campaign, noting the difficulty of his own contest in Aurangabad East. He expressed hope that the determined efforts of candidates like Farooq Shah and others will yield positive results in future elections.

