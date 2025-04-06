Left Menu

Judge AK Lahoti's Transfer: A New Twist in the Malegaon Blast Case

Judge AK Lahoti, handling the 2008 Malegaon blast case, is being transferred to Nashik as part of the annual general transfer of district judges. This comes just as the case was reaching its crucial judgement phase. The defendants, including BJP's Pragya Thakur, face charges under UAPA and IPC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 11:18 IST
Judge AK Lahoti's Transfer: A New Twist in the Malegaon Blast Case
  • Country:
  • India

Special NIA court judge AK Lahoti, who is currently overseeing the trial of the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has been reassigned to Nashik in the annual district judges' transfer. This reassignment occurs at a pivotal moment, with the case nearing its judgement phase.

The registrar general of the Bombay High Court issued Lahoti's transfer order, which will be enforced after the courts resume post-summer vacation on June 9. The order instructs transferring judges to conclude pending judgements and to strive to finish part-heard cases before transferring duties.

The Malegaon blast, which killed six and injured over 100 near a mosque, has prominent figures such as BJP leader Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit among the accused. The case, initially investigated by Maharashtra ATS, was handed over to the NIA in 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025