Judge AK Lahoti's Transfer: A New Twist in the Malegaon Blast Case

Special NIA court judge AK Lahoti, who is currently overseeing the trial of the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has been reassigned to Nashik in the annual district judges' transfer. This reassignment occurs at a pivotal moment, with the case nearing its judgement phase.

The registrar general of the Bombay High Court issued Lahoti's transfer order, which will be enforced after the courts resume post-summer vacation on June 9. The order instructs transferring judges to conclude pending judgements and to strive to finish part-heard cases before transferring duties.

The Malegaon blast, which killed six and injured over 100 near a mosque, has prominent figures such as BJP leader Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit among the accused. The case, initially investigated by Maharashtra ATS, was handed over to the NIA in 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)