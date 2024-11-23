Mahayuti Triumphs: Maharashtra's Electoral Shift

Left Menu

The Maharashtra assembly elections concluded with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance securing 230 out of 288 seats, significantly outpacing the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi, which secured only 46 seats. Prominent winners include Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. The Shiv Sena dominated several key constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:55 IST
The Maharashtra assembly elections saw the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance maintaining its dominance, capturing 230 out of 288 seats. Key figures like Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, and NCP's Ajit Pawar were among the victorious candidates.

Significant wins were also recorded by Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Varun Sardesai in Mumbai, with the latter defeating NCP's Zeeshan Siddique. Notably, the Congress suffered setbacks with leaders like Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat losing out.

The opposition's hopes, encapsulated in the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi's strategy, were dashed as they secured only 46 seats. Overall, the BJP claimed 132 seats, Shiv Sena 57, and the NCP managed 41, affirming the Mahayuti alliance's stronghold in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

