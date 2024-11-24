Political Shake-up in Maharashtra: Small Parties Struggle Amid Mahayuti Triumph

In the latest Maharashtra assembly elections, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), led by Raj Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar, respectively, failed to secure any seats. This setback comes as the ruling Mahayuti, a coalition including the BJP, claimed a landslide victory.

Election results painted a challenging picture for smaller parties. While Samajwadi Party (SP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured only a few seats, with SP winning two and AIMIM one, others like the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) struggled despite fielding numerous candidates.

The political landscape was primarily dominated by the competition between the Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Despite high expectations, the MNS and VBA could not capitalize on the election, with the latter's leader further disappointed by his son Amit Thackeray's defeat in Mumbai's Mahim seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)