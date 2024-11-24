Nail-biting Margins: Maharashtra Assembly Poll Results Unveiled

The Maharashtra assembly polls witnessed a series of extremely close contests, with several candidates clinching victories by slender margins. Notably, AIMIM's Mufti Mohammad Ismail clinched the Malegaon Central seat by just 162 votes over his rival Asif Shaikh Rasheed.

Congress's Nana Patole also emerged victorious by a narrow 208-vote margin against BJP's Avinash Brahmankar in Sakoli. The slender victories underscored the competitive nature of the elections as results came to light on Saturday.

In other constituencies, BJP's Manda Mhatre and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Gaikwad narrowly secured wins, highlighting the intense electoral battle that unfolded across the state. The detailed results underscored keen public interest and a dynamically shifting political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)