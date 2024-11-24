Left Menu

Nail-biting Margins: Maharashtra Assembly Poll Results Unveiled

Several candidates won by extremely narrow margins in the Maharashtra assembly elections, including AIMIM's Mufti Mohammad Ismail in Malegaon Central and Congress chief Nana Patole in Sakoli. Other slim victories were recorded by BJP's Manda Mhatre in Belapur and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Gaikwad in Buldhana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2024 09:08 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 09:08 IST
Nail-biting Margins: Maharashtra Assembly Poll Results Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra assembly polls witnessed a series of extremely close contests, with several candidates clinching victories by slender margins. Notably, AIMIM's Mufti Mohammad Ismail clinched the Malegaon Central seat by just 162 votes over his rival Asif Shaikh Rasheed.

Congress's Nana Patole also emerged victorious by a narrow 208-vote margin against BJP's Avinash Brahmankar in Sakoli. The slender victories underscored the competitive nature of the elections as results came to light on Saturday.

In other constituencies, BJP's Manda Mhatre and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Gaikwad narrowly secured wins, highlighting the intense electoral battle that unfolded across the state. The detailed results underscored keen public interest and a dynamically shifting political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024