Left Menu

BJP's Bold Prediction: Samajwadi Party's Power Setback Till 2047?

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya claims the Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, will not gain power in Uttar Pradesh until 2047, following a poor performance in bypolls. The BJP won six of nine seats, undermining SP's PDA formula. Maurya criticizes SP's alliances with BSP and Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-11-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 11:53 IST
BJP's Bold Prediction: Samajwadi Party's Power Setback Till 2047?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya made a bold declaration, asserting that the Samajwadi Party (SP) is unlikely to attain power in Uttar Pradesh until 2047. This statement came after SP's weak performance in the recent assembly bypolls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in six out of nine contested seats, while its ally RLD captured one, leaving SP with only two. Maurya ridiculed SP's PDA formula, calling it a collapse in the elections. He criticized SP for misleading Backwards and Dalits via alliances with BSP and Congress.

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav's claims of winning all nine seats and defeating BJP by 2027 have been refuted. Maurya's comments suggest a confident BJP outlook, envisioning a repeat of their 2017 success and beyond, under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024