BJP's Bold Prediction: Samajwadi Party's Power Setback Till 2047?
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya claims the Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, will not gain power in Uttar Pradesh until 2047, following a poor performance in bypolls. The BJP won six of nine seats, undermining SP's PDA formula. Maurya criticizes SP's alliances with BSP and Congress.
- Country:
- India
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya made a bold declaration, asserting that the Samajwadi Party (SP) is unlikely to attain power in Uttar Pradesh until 2047. This statement came after SP's weak performance in the recent assembly bypolls.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in six out of nine contested seats, while its ally RLD captured one, leaving SP with only two. Maurya ridiculed SP's PDA formula, calling it a collapse in the elections. He criticized SP for misleading Backwards and Dalits via alliances with BSP and Congress.
SP leader Akhilesh Yadav's claims of winning all nine seats and defeating BJP by 2027 have been refuted. Maurya's comments suggest a confident BJP outlook, envisioning a repeat of their 2017 success and beyond, under Modi's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
