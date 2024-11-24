Abdul Sattar's Triumph: A Political Balancing Act

In a political tussle marked by internal discord, Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar secured the Sillod assembly seat by a narrow margin of 2,420 votes. Despite facing challenges from within his Shiv Sena faction and alliance partner BJP, Sattar's win is considered a significant achievement.

Tensions peaked when senior BJP member Raosaheb Danve suffered a shock defeat in the Lok Sabha elections from Jalna, a loss attributed by some in the party to Sattar's machinations. This internal strife was highlighted by the exchange of accusations between Danve and Sattar.

Despite intense political rivalry, including public denouncements from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Sattar managed to retain his seat, drawing almost 80 percent voter turnout. Sattar's political journey has seen him shift from Congress to the undivided Shiv Sena and align with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after a crucial rebellion.

