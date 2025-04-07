Marcus Harris and Tom Banton Shine in County Championship with Record-Breaking Performances

Australian cricketer Marcus Harris has caught the attention of national selectors with a standout performance in the UK's County Championship, scoring a brilliant century for Lancashire against Middlesex at the iconic Lord's stadium. The remarkable innings comes just ahead of the World Test Championship final against South Africa, which will also be held at Lord's, starting on June 11.

Harris, traditionally known for his role at the top of the batting order, came in at number four and scored 138 runs, marking his 30th First Class century. His innings included 21 boundaries, helping Lancashire amass a total of 359 in response to Middlesex's 260. Harris was dismissed by Zafar Gohar after being given a lifeline on 11 when keeper Jack Davies missed a stumping chance. Expressing his delight, Harris stated, 'To get a hundred in your first game for a new county is always good, but to do it at Lord's is a bucket list achievement.'

Meanwhile, Somerset's Tom Banton has elevated his prospects of an England team recall after a commanding 371-run innings against Worcestershire in Taunton, a record-breaking performance in the County Championship's 135-year history. Batting for nearly nine hours, Banton's knock included 56 fours and two sixes, eclipsing Somerset's previous highest individual score set by Justin Langer in 2006. Team mate Jack Leach praised Banton's resilience and talent, suggesting it could play a crucial role in his potential future with the England team. This extraordinary feat echoes England's aggressive 'Bazball' approach under coach Brendon McCullum.

(With inputs from agencies.)