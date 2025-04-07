Global Tariff Tensions: Allies and Adversaries Respond to US Trade Measures
In response to US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes, America's trading partners, including the EU and China, are deliberating countermeasures and negotiations. European leaders contemplate imposing taxes on US tech firms, while Asian nations, facing high tariffs, strategize on mitigating impacts and maintaining economic stability.
- Country:
- Belgium
As US President Donald Trump's tariff increases ripple through the global economy, America's trading partners are grappling with whether to negotiate or retaliate. The European Union has expressed a willingness to discuss mutual tariff reductions, while also preparing potential counteractions should discussions falter.
China has taken a robust stand against the US tariffs, branding them economic bullying and responding with equivalent tariffs. European trade officials huddled in Luxembourg to weigh measures, including targeting US tech giants like Google and Apple.
Across Asia, countries like South Korea and Malaysia explore regional strategies to buffer the economic impact. Pledges of increased US imports are voiced alongside diplomatic efforts, as nations seek to balance tariffs and maintain economic ties with the US.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Starmer's Vision: Europe's Role in Defence and Security
Starmer Echoes Trump's Call for European Defense Responsibility
Global Health Crisis: Measles Surges, Malnourishment Worsens, and Pharmaceuticals Rally
Swiss Art Prescription: Innovative Healing Through Museums
Can Babies Save the Economy? The Growth Impact of Europe’s Shrinking Families