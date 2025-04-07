Global Tariff Tensions: Allies and Adversaries Respond to US Trade Measures

As US President Donald Trump's tariff increases ripple through the global economy, America's trading partners are grappling with whether to negotiate or retaliate. The European Union has expressed a willingness to discuss mutual tariff reductions, while also preparing potential counteractions should discussions falter.

China has taken a robust stand against the US tariffs, branding them economic bullying and responding with equivalent tariffs. European trade officials huddled in Luxembourg to weigh measures, including targeting US tech giants like Google and Apple.

Across Asia, countries like South Korea and Malaysia explore regional strategies to buffer the economic impact. Pledges of increased US imports are voiced alongside diplomatic efforts, as nations seek to balance tariffs and maintain economic ties with the US.

