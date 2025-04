Appeals Court Upholds Repatriation Order Amid Deportation Dispute

A United States appeals court has refused to halt a federal judge's ruling mandating the return of a man to Maryland after his erroneous deportation to El Salvador. The case highlights ongoing legal complexities in immigration policies.

The Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday affirmed a ruling by U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis. She had commanded the man's repatriation by Monday, a decision previously contested by the Trump administration.

The man, identified as Kilmar Abrego Garcia, was deported amidst the Trump administration's stringent immigration enforcement. This latest court decision underscores the judiciary's role in checking federal migration policies and rectifying past administrative actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)