Irish Election Drama: Fine Gael's Lead Narrows

Ahead of the general election, Fine Gael's lead over its coalition partner Fianna Fail and opposition Sinn Fein has diminished. Once at 26%, support for Fine Gael dropped to 22%, while Sinn Fein gained traction. The political landscape shifts as campaign missteps affect polling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 24-11-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 14:56 IST
  • Ireland

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris and his Fine Gael party are facing a tightening race ahead of Friday's general election, a new opinion poll in the Sunday Independent reveals.

The poll, conducted by Ireland Thinks, shows a drop in Fine Gael's popularity to 22%, down from 26% just three weeks ago. Meanwhile, their main coalition partner Fianna Fail holds steady at 20%, with opposition Sinn Fein nudging up two points to 20%.

The fluctuations come as campaign missteps erode the gains Fine Gael had after Harris' appointment as leader. Sinn Fein aims to overtake both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, who have committed to another coalition, sidelining their rival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

