Akhilesh Yadav Alleges BJP's Role in UP Violence Amid Bypolls

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, has pointed fingers at the BJP, the Uttar Pradesh government, and local administration, accusing them of orchestrating violence in Sambhal amid mosque surveys. Yadav argued the chaos was a ploy to divert attention from alleged electoral fraud during the recent bypolls.

The former Chief Minister claimed 'electronic booth capturing' skewed the results, calling for the Election Commission to conduct forensic examinations of EVMs. Police actions, including the use of tear gas, were noted during local unrest over the Mughal-era mosque survey, purportedly masking ancient temple claims.

As tensions heightened, Yadav highlighted discrepancies in polling processes, alleging suppression of his party's supporters. He criticized the BJP for undermining democratic integrity, asserting that the electoral victories secured were morally compromised by malpractice.

(With inputs from agencies.)