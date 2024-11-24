Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Alleges BJP's Role in UP Violence Amid Bypolls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused BJP, the UP government, and administration of inciting violence in Sambhal to distract from alleged electoral malpractices. He claimed electronic booth capturing occurred, demanding forensic examination of EVMs. Amid escalating tensions, Yadav criticized BJP's influence on electoral outcomes, emphasizing democracy's true victory lies with the people.

Updated: 24-11-2024 15:51 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, has pointed fingers at the BJP, the Uttar Pradesh government, and local administration, accusing them of orchestrating violence in Sambhal amid mosque surveys. Yadav argued the chaos was a ploy to divert attention from alleged electoral fraud during the recent bypolls.

The former Chief Minister claimed 'electronic booth capturing' skewed the results, calling for the Election Commission to conduct forensic examinations of EVMs. Police actions, including the use of tear gas, were noted during local unrest over the Mughal-era mosque survey, purportedly masking ancient temple claims.

As tensions heightened, Yadav highlighted discrepancies in polling processes, alleging suppression of his party's supporters. He criticized the BJP for undermining democratic integrity, asserting that the electoral victories secured were morally compromised by malpractice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

