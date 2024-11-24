Left Menu

Political Tensions Soar in UP After Heated By-Elections

The recent by-elections in Uttar Pradesh sparked political tensions as BSP and SP accused the ruling BJP of electoral malpractice. The BJP secured most seats, while opposition leaders called for investigations into alleged voting irregularities. The controversy highlights ongoing political rivalries and disputes over election integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-11-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions in Uttar Pradesh intensified following the by-election results as opposition parties accused the ruling BJP of electoral malpractice. The BJP, along with its ally RLD, secured seven out of nine contested seats, while the SP claimed the remaining two, leaving the BSP without a victory.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav alleged 'electronic booth capturing' and demanded a forensic examination of the EVMs. He claimed that the high turnout despite voter prevention indicated voting fraud. Meanwhile, BSP's Mayawati criticized 'fake voting' and announced a boycott of by-elections unless stricter measures are introduced.

The BJP leadership, including Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, dismissed these claims, attributing the accusations to the opposition's inability to accept electoral defeat. They asserted that the SP's failure to secure more seats reflects a loss of their voter base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

