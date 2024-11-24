Political Tensions Soar in UP After Heated By-Elections

Political tensions in Uttar Pradesh intensified following the by-election results as opposition parties accused the ruling BJP of electoral malpractice. The BJP, along with its ally RLD, secured seven out of nine contested seats, while the SP claimed the remaining two, leaving the BSP without a victory.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav alleged 'electronic booth capturing' and demanded a forensic examination of the EVMs. He claimed that the high turnout despite voter prevention indicated voting fraud. Meanwhile, BSP's Mayawati criticized 'fake voting' and announced a boycott of by-elections unless stricter measures are introduced.

The BJP leadership, including Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, dismissed these claims, attributing the accusations to the opposition's inability to accept electoral defeat. They asserted that the SP's failure to secure more seats reflects a loss of their voter base.

