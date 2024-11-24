Left Menu

Karol Nawrocki: Historian in the Presidential Race

Karol Nawrocki, a historian and leader of the Institute of National Remembrance, has been selected by Poland's conservative Law and Justice party as its presidential candidate for the election next year. The announcement was made amid a competitive political landscape, with potential rival Rafal Trzaskowski nominated by the Civic Coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 24-11-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 21:39 IST
Karol Nawrocki
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a strategic move to recapture political momentum, Poland's conservative Law and Justice party has announced historian Karol Nawrocki as its candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

This decision coincides with rival Civic Coalition's nomination of Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, setting the stage for a highly anticipated electoral battle.

Nawrocki, currently heading the Institute of National Remembrance, is not only renowned for his historical expertise but has also prominently served as director of the Museum of the Second World War in Gdansk—his hometown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

