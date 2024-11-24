Karol Nawrocki: Historian in the Presidential Race

In a strategic move to recapture political momentum, Poland's conservative Law and Justice party has announced historian Karol Nawrocki as its candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

This decision coincides with rival Civic Coalition's nomination of Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, setting the stage for a highly anticipated electoral battle.

Nawrocki, currently heading the Institute of National Remembrance, is not only renowned for his historical expertise but has also prominently served as director of the Museum of the Second World War in Gdansk—his hometown.

