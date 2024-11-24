Left Menu

LDF Triumphs in Kerala Bypolls Despite UDF's Challenges

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the ruling Left Democratic Front's impressive performance in the state bypolls. Despite the Congress-led UDF's vigorous campaign and alliances with communal groups, the LDF achieved significant victories in Chelakkara and increased its vote share in Palakkad, showcasing strong public support for the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 24-11-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 22:08 IST
LDF Triumphs in Kerala Bypolls Despite UDF's Challenges
Kerala Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) for its strong showing in the state's recent bypolls, overcoming what he described as the false campaign by the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

During the event, Vijayan highlighted the LDF's notable victory in the Chelakkara constituency and the increased voting share in Palakkad. He criticized UDF's attempt to turn the poll into a referendum on the state government.

The CM also accused the UDF of colluding with organizations like SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami, emphasizing the public's support for the LDF in the election outcomes. Both coalitions retained their respective seats comfortably, while Congress secured Wayanad with a substantial margin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024