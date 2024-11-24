LDF Triumphs in Kerala Bypolls Despite UDF's Challenges
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the ruling Left Democratic Front's impressive performance in the state bypolls. Despite the Congress-led UDF's vigorous campaign and alliances with communal groups, the LDF achieved significant victories in Chelakkara and increased its vote share in Palakkad, showcasing strong public support for the government.
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) for its strong showing in the state's recent bypolls, overcoming what he described as the false campaign by the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).
During the event, Vijayan highlighted the LDF's notable victory in the Chelakkara constituency and the increased voting share in Palakkad. He criticized UDF's attempt to turn the poll into a referendum on the state government.
The CM also accused the UDF of colluding with organizations like SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami, emphasizing the public's support for the LDF in the election outcomes. Both coalitions retained their respective seats comfortably, while Congress secured Wayanad with a substantial margin.
