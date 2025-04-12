Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare in Palakkad Over Controversial Centre Naming

A political controversy erupted in Palakkad after allegedly threatening remarks by BJP's district president against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil over the naming of a skill development centre. Congress and allied groups opposed naming it after RSS founder Hedgewar, leading to protests and a police complaint against the BJP official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 12-04-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 14:55 IST
Political tensions have risen in Palakkad, Kerala, following contentious remarks by BJP's district president, Prasanth Siva, aimed at MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. The contention centers around naming a skill development centre for the disabled after RSS founder K B Hedgewar.

The controversy intensified after Congress, Youth Congress, and Democratic Youth Federation of India activists disrupted the foundation stone laying ceremony. In response, Siva allegedly made threatening remarks against Mamkootathil, which have since prompted Congress to lodge a police complaint.

Mamkootathil, undeterred by the threats, stated his resolve to oppose and speak against the RSS, declaring legal action against the facility's naming. Meanwhile, BJP supporters rallied, chanting in favor of Hedgewar, escalating the discord further.

