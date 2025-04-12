Political Tensions Flare in Palakkad Over Controversial Centre Naming
A political controversy erupted in Palakkad after allegedly threatening remarks by BJP's district president against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil over the naming of a skill development centre. Congress and allied groups opposed naming it after RSS founder Hedgewar, leading to protests and a police complaint against the BJP official.
- Country:
- India
Political tensions have risen in Palakkad, Kerala, following contentious remarks by BJP's district president, Prasanth Siva, aimed at MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. The contention centers around naming a skill development centre for the disabled after RSS founder K B Hedgewar.
The controversy intensified after Congress, Youth Congress, and Democratic Youth Federation of India activists disrupted the foundation stone laying ceremony. In response, Siva allegedly made threatening remarks against Mamkootathil, which have since prompted Congress to lodge a police complaint.
Mamkootathil, undeterred by the threats, stated his resolve to oppose and speak against the RSS, declaring legal action against the facility's naming. Meanwhile, BJP supporters rallied, chanting in favor of Hedgewar, escalating the discord further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palakkad
- controversy
- politics
- Congress
- BJP
- RSS
- Hedgewar
- Mamkootathil
- protest
- threats
ALSO READ
BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan apologises for defamatory remarks against CPI(M) leader P K Sreemathi
"Mamata Banerjee is anti-Indian": BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP for "making power situation worse" in Delhi
Controversy Surrounds BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' Initiative Amid Taxpayer Funding Concerns
BJP's Theatrical Tribute to Tamil Nadu's Queen Velu Nachiyar