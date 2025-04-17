Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare: Protests and Arrests in Palakkad

Tensions escalated in Palakkad with BJP and Youth Congress staging protest marches, resulting in cases against activists. MLA Rahul Mamkootathil rejected mediation talks and demanded legal action against threatening BJP leaders. The dispute centers on naming a skill development center after RSS founder K B Hedgewar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:56 IST
Tensions mounted in Palakkad as BJP and Youth Congress activists engaged in protest marches, leading to legal actions being registered against participants from both factions. Notably, Palakkad East district president Prashanth Sivan was among the accused BJP workers.

Youth Congress leaders also faced legal repercussions, with district president Jayaghosh and others named in cases. Amid the unrest, MLA Rahul Mamkootathil rebuffed police attempts at mediation, insisting on legal proceedings against BJP figures involved in making threatening remarks.

The friction arose from a dispute over a skill development center's naming, honoring RSS founder K B Hedgewar. Congress opposed linking the project to Hedgewar while maintaining support for the initiative itself, leading to further demonstrations and clashes within party ranks.

