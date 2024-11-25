Uruguay Awaits Results of Tight Presidential Runoff

Balloting in Uruguay's runoff election concluded on Sunday, setting off an anxious wait for the official results in a closely contested presidential race. The competition pits a candidate from the conservative ruling coalition against a left-wing challenger.

With the polls now closed, independent polling firms have begun to release quick counts, though official results are expected to take hours. If the vote margin proves narrow, electoral officials might delay announcing the outcome for days, as was the case in the tumultuous 2019 runoff that marked the transition to centre-right President Luis Lacalle Pou from Uruguay's 15-year period under the centre-left Broad Front coalition.

Despite a general sense of satisfaction with the current government's performance, issues such as sluggish economic growth, persistent violent crime, and stagnant wages might influence voters to oust incumbents, a trend observed in elections worldwide this year.

