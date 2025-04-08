Odisha's HSC Evaluation Nears Completion: Results Expected Soon

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha is set to declare the results of the High School Certificate (HSC) Examination by the second week of May, according to BSE President Srikant Tarai.

The evaluation process for the class 10 exams is near completion after a brief delay, with efforts to ensure results are released timely, Tarai confirmed.

Around 5.5 lakh students appeared for the exams, with enhanced security measures, including watermark and QR codes, employed to prevent leaks and ensure fair evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)