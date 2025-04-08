Left Menu

Odisha's HSC Evaluation Nears Completion: Results Expected Soon

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is set to unveil the High School Certificate (HSC) Examination results by mid-May. Despite a brief pause, evaluation is almost complete. BSE President Srikant Tarai assured transparency, using technology to prevent question leaks, and prioritizing students' academic interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:04 IST
Odisha's HSC Evaluation Nears Completion: Results Expected Soon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha is set to declare the results of the High School Certificate (HSC) Examination by the second week of May, according to BSE President Srikant Tarai.

The evaluation process for the class 10 exams is near completion after a brief delay, with efforts to ensure results are released timely, Tarai confirmed.

Around 5.5 lakh students appeared for the exams, with enhanced security measures, including watermark and QR codes, employed to prevent leaks and ensure fair evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025