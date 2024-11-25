Uruguay's Presidential Showdown: A Photo Finish Between Orsi and Delgado
In Uruguay's presidential election, initial exit polls show center-left candidate Yamandu Orsi leading the tight race against conservative rival Alvaro Delgado. Orsi holds a slight advantage with around 49% of the vote, while Delgado trails closely. The results indicate a potentially close finish in this critical political contest.
Early exit polls from Uruguay's presidential election reveal a competitive race, with center-left candidate Yamandu Orsi leading over conservative rival Alvaro Delgado.
According to Cifra's exit poll, Orsi has garnered 49.5% of the vote compared to Delgado's 45.9% for the ruling coalition. Another poll from Equipos Consultores echoes this trend, predicting an Orsi victory with 49.0% to Delgado's 46.6%.
This second-round race remains intensely contested, suggesting an unpredictable conclusion as both candidates battle for the presidency in a race that is too close to call.
