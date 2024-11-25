Left Menu

Uruguay's Presidential Showdown: A Photo Finish Between Orsi and Delgado

In Uruguay's presidential election, initial exit polls show center-left candidate Yamandu Orsi leading the tight race against conservative rival Alvaro Delgado. Orsi holds a slight advantage with around 49% of the vote, while Delgado trails closely. The results indicate a potentially close finish in this critical political contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montevideo | Updated: 25-11-2024 05:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 05:08 IST
Uruguay's Presidential Showdown: A Photo Finish Between Orsi and Delgado
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uruguay

Early exit polls from Uruguay's presidential election reveal a competitive race, with center-left candidate Yamandu Orsi leading over conservative rival Alvaro Delgado.

According to Cifra's exit poll, Orsi has garnered 49.5% of the vote compared to Delgado's 45.9% for the ruling coalition. Another poll from Equipos Consultores echoes this trend, predicting an Orsi victory with 49.0% to Delgado's 46.6%.

This second-round race remains intensely contested, suggesting an unpredictable conclusion as both candidates battle for the presidency in a race that is too close to call.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024